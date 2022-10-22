WOAC announces all-conference volleyball teams

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced their all-conference volleyball teams for the 2022 season. Here are the Darke County players that made the teams:
First Team:
Madyson Buckingham – Ansonia
Mollie Eriksen – Arcanum
Sadie Bowser – Franklin Monroe
Jocelyn Hoggatt – Mississinawa Valley
Morgan Hunt – Tri-Village
Shelby Mintkenbaugh – Tri-Village
Second Team:
Abigail Kramer – Ansonia
Haley Smith – Arcanum
Mackenzie Byrne – Arcanum
Becca Gilmore – Franklin Monroe
Addie Bauman – Franklin Monroe
Nevaeh Reigelsperger – Tri-Village
Special Mention:
Addison Marker – Ansonia
Ashlyn Miller – Arcanum
Bella Brewer – Bradford
Layni Norris – Franklin Monroe
Brenna Price – Mississinawa Valley
Nataleigh Koontz – Tri-Village
Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]