WOAC announces all-conference volleyball teams

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced their all-conference volleyball teams for the 2022 season. Here are the Darke County players that made the teams:

First Team:

Madyson Buckingham – Ansonia

Mollie Eriksen – Arcanum

Sadie Bowser – Franklin Monroe

Jocelyn Hoggatt – Mississinawa Valley

Morgan Hunt – Tri-Village

Shelby Mintkenbaugh – Tri-Village

Second Team:

Abigail Kramer – Ansonia

Haley Smith – Arcanum

Mackenzie Byrne – Arcanum

Becca Gilmore – Franklin Monroe

Addie Bauman – Franklin Monroe

Nevaeh Reigelsperger – Tri-Village

Special Mention:

Addison Marker – Ansonia

Ashlyn Miller – Arcanum

Bella Brewer – Bradford

Layni Norris – Franklin Monroe

Brenna Price – Mississinawa Valley

Nataleigh Koontz – Tri-Village

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]