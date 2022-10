Greenville Sportsmanship winners from Oct. 3

Here are the Maid-Rite Sportsmanship winners from Greenville athletics.

Week of Oct. 3:

JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Claire Lind

7TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Tucker Helton

8TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Jacob Harter

JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL – Lucy Gettinger

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADING – Hallie Riethman

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL – Brooke Schmidt

GIRLS SOCCER – Joslyn Crist

BOYS SOCCER – Devon Mason

GIRLS TENNIS – Haylee Shuttleworth

GIRLS GOLF – Lexi Slade

BOYS GOLF – Aidan Honeyman

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY – Carson Henry

VARSITY FOOTBALL – Andrew Winner

RESERVE FOOTBALL – Ryan Staver

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL – Gabe Rammel

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING – Isabella Gulley