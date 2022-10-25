Arcanum Halloween activities

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Halloween Parade and Annual Bean Supper is this week. Come join and have a fun time on Thursday, Oct. 27 in downtown Arcanum. The Bean supper will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. The Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fieldhouse and parade to Veteran’s Park on George Street.

Village of Arcanum Trick or Treat will be Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Faith United Methodist Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat this Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Plan to stop by the church parking lot for ONLY TREATS! No tricks! They are located at 101 E. South Street.

Family of God Ministries will be hosting their third annual Halloweenie Trick or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. in Arcanum. Bring your kids and stop by. They will be handing out candy for the Trick or Treaters and they will also have hot dogs and juice. Organizers request you stop by during Trick or Treat.

Save the Date for a Community BINGO Fun Night! Faith United Methodist Church will be hosting a free event on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 101 E. South Street at 6 p.m. Come play “Surprise Prize” BINGO and enjoy some refreshments, fun, and fellowship!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is looking for short Veteran’s Stories for their website and/or Facebook Page to honor said veterans on Veteran’s Day. Please send any stories that you would like to share to Annette Stewart by the end of October. If the story is written by another member of the family, they need to provide written permission from the veteran before AWTHS is allowed to print or share. Please contact Annette at 937/417-3746 or [email protected]

The childhood home of Brigadier General Edward Sigerfoos located at 5 South Main Street; Arcanum was recently designated as an Arcanum Historical Site. He was the highest-ranking American officer killed during World War I. He was an 1885 graduate of Arcanum High School, and an Ohio State University graduate, class of 1891; it was then that he entered the Army as lieutenant. More information about Brigadier General Sigerfoos is available through the AWTHS. Many thanks to Barb Deis for sharing this information. A plaque was dedicated earlier this year by the AWTHS at his home on South Main Street. Please note this is a private residence and not available for viewing.

Congratulations to the Arcanum Junior High Football team for a very successful undefeated season and WOAC Championship! Way to go guys! Also, congratulations are in order to the Varsity Girls’ Volleyball team who received WOAC recognition this past week.

Check out the ongoing Arcanum Trojan Fan Gear sale by the Arcanum Alumni Association. You can find everything you need on the Alumni tab on the school website: https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/quick-links/alumni

The alumni association appreciates your support as they work to provide five $1000 scholarships to be awarded in the Spring at their annual event just prior to graduation. Keep the organization in mind when you start your Christmas shopping! They have several items that would be welcomed by any Arcanum grad under the tree or in their stocking!

“Nothing on earth so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night.” ~ Steve Almond

“I don’t know that there are real ghosts and goblins, but there are always more trick-or-treaters than neighborhood kids.” ~ Robert Brault