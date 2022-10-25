Chamber and MSG team up to help small businesses

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce the next installment of their Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon.

The next Session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The presenter will be Annette Ryan-Baker of Greenville Federal, on Business Financials: Keeping your bottom line healthy. Ryan-Baker will share best practices, trends and more to help small business owners thrive.

“Our first Session, with AIM Media’s Ernie Seta was a big success. We had good online attendance to learn more about digital marketing,” said Peggy Emerson, Darke County Chamber president. “One of the advantages of doing these virtually is that they are very easy to record and share. Each session is not only presented live but also uploaded to our YouTube channel and can be viewed later on a business owner’s schedule.”

Registration and video links are available at www.darkecountyohio.com/small-business-sessions. There is no cost to participate, but we do ask everyone to register to receive the meeting link. Anyone who owns, manages or is considering starting a small business is encouraged to attend.