BPL announces November events

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is pleased to offer the following activities in early November.

Preschool Story Hour will begin a new six week session on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m.-noon. Registrations are required for each new six week session. Story Hour includes stories, songs, large muscle activities, fine motor skills, crafts and loads of fun. Story Hour is available to children 3 and up and not yet in kindergarten.

The Handmade Holiday Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come shop from 20 local vendors selling handmade items. There will be a little something for everyone including baked goods, noodles, quilted items, floral arrangements, woodworking and much more.

On Nov. 7, they will be playing BINGO at a special night hour of 6-7:30 p.m. BINGO is free to play and is open for any adults. Bring along a prize valued at under $5 to add to the selection if you wish. Refreshments will be served at everyone will go home a winner! Please come in or call to sign up for this special BINGO event so we can plan accordingly.

Nov. 10 will be their STEAM Workshop for homeschool students in grades 1-8 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These free programs are open for any homeschooler in the surrounding area and offer hands on learning opportunities in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Registrations are not required.

Senior Citizens will meet to play cards on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 1-3 p.m. New card players are welcomed. Come join the fun, food and fellowship.

Nov. 15 will be their regularly scheduled BINGO for adults from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Registrations are not required for this activity.

The “Just Glue It” craft for November will be held on Nov. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be making holiday gnomes. Just Glue It crafts are offered for FREE and registrations are required. Limit of 20 participants.

The library will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 so staff may enjoy Thanksgiving with family.

As always, please call the library at 937-448-2612 if you have questions about our activities or to register.