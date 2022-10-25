Nov. 5 declared Union City Lions Pancake Day

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Indiana Mayor Chad Spence recently signed a proclamtion declaring Nov. 5 as Union City Lions Club Pancake Day. The Proclamation reads:

Whereas: The Union City Lions Club is celebrating the 75th Anniversary of its founding;

Whereas: The Lions Club has faithfully served our community in numerous ways;

Whereas: The Union City Lions Club holds two Sausage and Pancake Fundraisers each

year;

Now, Therefore: I Mayor Chad Spence, along with the City Council do hereby proclaim the 1st

Saturday in November (Nov. 5th) as;

“Lions Pancake Day in Union City”

The Union City Lions would invite you to join them for all the pancakes and whole hog sausage you can eat on Saturday, Nov. 5. They will be serving at the Elks Club in downtown Union City from 6 a.m. until noon. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased at the door or from any Lions Club member.

The Lions would also invite you to join the Lions Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Artisan Park. The lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 5 p.m. Cash prizes and candy will be available for all who enter.

Also, the Union City Lions Club would like to encourage you to donate blood at the blood draw on Nov. 7 in the Community Room in downtown Union City. You can schedule an appointment by going to https://t.ly/S9-O