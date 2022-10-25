Greenville BoE celebrates new golf record, perfect math scores, reviews policy manual

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall Oct. 20. Of particular interest were students with perfect State math scores, Jenkinson’s course- and school-record-breaking 69 golf score, and board policy manual revision and updates.

Jody Harter, Doug Fries, Jenna Jurosic, Mark Libert, Brad Gettinger, Jim Sommer, Kristi Strawser, Krista Stump, and Jim Hooper were present. There was no public participation.

Following roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, adoption of agenda, and approval of minutes, Superintendent Doug Fries made several announcements to begin the Superintendent’s report:

* Lady Wave Golf Team ended as MVL co-champions on Sept. 29

* Kenna Jenkinson finished with a score of 69, both a golf course and school record; Jenkinson also qualified for OHSAA Southwest District Tournament

* Sami Frens and Ryan Crampton were recognized as GHS 2022 Homecoming Queen and Chief Greenwave, respectively

* Med Tech’s Phlebotomy Pilot and Construction Tech’s Dreaming in the Darke programs have been nominated to participate in 2022 OSBA Student Achievement Fair on Nov. 14

GCD will highlight the following students (and their math teachers) for achieving the highest possible score on third- and fourth-grade State math tests in Spring 2022: Ian Baumann, Adalee Boner, Jack Driscoll, Leah Force, Lydia Force, Lucy Gettinger, Shane Gilman, Carter Helman, Bentley Houck, Landrey Huffman, Brant Kissinger, Christian Stewart, Grady Steyer, Gavin Stonerock, and Noah Wright.

Commendations were extended to GHS Vocal Music Dept. for their outstanding “I Love the ’80s!” concert performed Oct. 18.

Fries continued with district news, such as the ongoing United Way campaign, the opening of the high school building in late November to resume the community walking program, and successful bus spot inspections. Grade five through 12 conferences have recently wrapped up, and K through four conferences will commence following the end of the first nine weeks. Upcoming Senior Night (Oct. 21) against Tipp was mentioned.

Upcoming events include the following:

* String Fling (orchestra) Oct. 25

* Wavaires performance Nov. 11

Treasurer’s business included unanimous approval of the September report and schedule of bills as well as the payment of special bills on behalf of Transportation, Career Tech, Curriculum, and the high school. The board unanimously approved permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2023 as will be filed with the Darke County Auditor, the authorization of transfers to create a positive balance, and the changing of Bus #5 to #4 in an amendment to resolution #021-223.

Superintendent’s business included a recommendation of approval of board policies as will be listed in the Board Policy Manual. Recommendations were made to bring the policy wording up-to-date with current actions and legislation. Time-sensitive policies relating to COVID pandemic were rescinded. All motions received unanimous support.

The board has undertaken the task of working through all policies in the 900+ page Board Policy Manual within a two-year time frame. Many of the policies, as written, have been in place without comprehensive review since the 1990s. All board members are sharing this task by reviewing approximately four policies each to be discussed at every board meeting. To access the full policy manual, visit https://www.greenville.k12.oh.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.

Donations were unanimously accepted with appreciation from several community members and businesses, including substantial donations from Fraternal Order of Eagles Greenville #2177 toward GMS Washington, D.C. trip; Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio, Inc. for Field House sponsorship; and Remington Seeds, LLC for GHS FFA Safety Awareness Day.

Superintendent’s requests included authorization to employ LPNs and RNs in a substitute capacity when unable to obtain service of substitute school nurses or RNs with ODE license/registration, adjustment of all wages less than new Ohio State Minimum to increase to mandated $10.10 in January, and approval to dispose of auto lift alignment rack via scrapping with any proceeds going to Auto Dept. Fund 011 account. All motions were unanimously approved.

Contracts included approval of an agreement with Hueston Woods for Review Board Retreat, Spencer Landscaping for emergency snow removal/salt, Garmann Miller Architects & Engineers for the GHS parking lot replacement. Rob Miller Masonry for facade repair at Memorial Hall, Darke Co. YMCA for facility use, and an amendment to contract with Heather Suerdiek of Inside/Out Coaching, LLC to include “flexibility to support special situations.” Motions passed 5-0.

Jim Hooper presented two curriculum-related requests: approval of agreement with Jamf Software, LLC for cloud software and an amendment of contract with IXL Learning to increase student licenses. Both requests were unanimously approved.

Additionally, Superintendent’s business included recommendation and unanimous passing of resignation approvals of Varsity and Reserve Basketball Cheer Advisor, Asst. JV Bowing Coach, and HS Evening School Supervisor. Additionally, Kathy Quinn and Daniel Williams’s retirement requests were approved, and unpaid leave request per FMLA was granted. Approval was granted for conditional employment of all presented certified and classified personnel.

Furthermore, unanimous approval of salary increases for achievement of Master’s level employee as well as substitute pay increase for 15 consecutive days in a classroom was given.

Recommendation of supplemental contracts for Varsity Bowling Coach, Seventh Grade Girls Basketball Coach, and Seventh/Eighth Grade Basketball Cheer Advisor as well as all proposed volunteers and corresponding salary changes were approved.

Sponsorship as a non-recognized OHSAA sport was granted for GHS Indoor Track Team in a 5-0 motion.

All requested reimbursements for professional meeting expenses, including a contract with the Institute for Multi-sensory Education (IMSE) and the training of eight additional staff members for Threat Assessment were approved unanimously.

Libert reported Greenville Schools Foundation will have a board meeting next Thursday (Oct. 27). Libert encouraged board members and public to check out the new banner at the south end of the football field and updated the board on brick sales for Greenwave Way.

Career Technology Stakeholders, Business Advisory Council, and DCCA M. H. Advisory Committee had no new updates due to no meetings held since prior discussion.

Gettinger reported CIS plans to meet Nov. 15.

Sommer updated the board on legislative matters, stating, “Not much is going on now, but after the election, there will be a flurry of legislative action.”

Board members then adjourned the meeting at 7:24 p.m. with executive meeting to be held immediately following.

The Greenville City Schools Board of Education meetings are typically held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. in St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, Ohio. Full meeting minutes are regularly posted on the Board of Education site: www.greenville.k12.oh.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at 937-569-0066 or [email protected]