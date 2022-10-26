DeColores students learn at Hocking Hills

GREENVILLE — The DeColores’ third floor students experienced their annual overnight field trip as a foundation to their science education for the school year. Students were able to visit Hocking Hills State Park located in Hocking County, Ohio, home to some of the most beautiful geology in the state.

Students traveled by bus to Hocking Hills and started to hike right away. Within the park are over 25 miles (40 km) of hiking trails, rock formations, waterfalls, and recess caves.

Next stop was the Logan Conference Center where they hiked, had a picnic, and stayed overnight. In the morning, they headed off to visit more trails. While hiking and exploring, the students participated in a magnitude of science activities.

The annual overnight field trip for the fourth through sixth grade students at Decolores Montessori is a highlight for both students and teachers. It’s an amazing opportunity to connect one-on-one outside of school, while fostering independence and learning.

For more information on DeColores Montessori, visit www.decoloresschool.org or call (937) 547-1334.