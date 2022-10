College, Career & Military Fair planned

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School students and parents are invited tot he fifth annual College, Career and Military Fair sponsored by Versailles FFA and High School Guidance Counselor Hollie Ahrens on Monday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Versailles Schools Cafetorium.

Businesses that have confirmed attendance include Cooper Farms, Wayne Hospital, ARCH, Midmark, Weaver Eggs, Crown, Mercer Health, Bruns Construction, VPP, Brilliant Beginnings, Classic Carriers and ODOT. Colleges, Military and Universities that have confirmed attendance include: Edison Community College, IU East, Ashland University, Miami University, Wright State University Main and Lake Campus, University of Toledo, Malone University, Upper Valley Adult Career Center, Bluffton University, Malone University, Ohio Christian University, Rhodes State, UNOH, Central Michigan University, Air Force-Reserve, Army, Marines, Navy and Ohio Army National Guard.