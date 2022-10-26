Lady Jets volleyball can’t get past Fort Loramie

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TROY — After winning two playoff matches, Franklin Monroe High School volleyball fell to the two seed in Fort Loramie in three sets on Oct. 25. The district semifinal loss came in the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Troy High School.

The Lady Jets fell 25-15 in the first set. They followed with a better effort, but couldn’t get the win. They lost the second set, 25-17. In the third and final set, Fort Loramie closed the door with a 25-11 win.

Senior Sadie Bowser led the team with seven kills. The team finished with 16 team kills. Senior Layni Norris led the team with 15 digs. Sophomore Addie Bauman was second on the team with 10 digs. Bauman led the team with 14 assists.

The Lady Jets finish their 2022 season with a 15-10 record with a 7-4 conference record. They will lose four seniors from this season: libero Layni Norris, Reanna Wright, Sadie Bowser and Rebecca Gilmore.

Gilmore and Bowser were in the top five in the WOAC in kills with 282 and 219 respectively. Gilmore was second in the conference in blocks with 45. Norris led the conference in digs with 578.

