Darke County middle school runners compete in OHSAA invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

OBETZ — Fortress Obetz hosted the Middle School Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 22. It was a chance for the middle school runners to compete in a postseason type event.

In the boys section A, Dash Thacker from Arcanum finished ninth with a time of 11:31.9. In the girls section B, Tenlee Woodbury finished 54th for Mississinawa Valley with a time of 14:17.6.

For the girls section D, Ella Warren finished 52nd with a time of 14:20.3 for Arcanum. In the boys section E, Greenville’s Hayden Burns placed 21st with a time of 11:54.9. The boys’ team finished 10th. For the girls section H, Greenville’s Clair Rammel finished 26th with a time of 13:46.1. Samantha Elam and Claire Lind finished 32nd and 36th respectively.

