Local Briefs

Genealogy group meets

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy, Inc. Is having a meeting on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. This will be at the Darke County Extension Office meeting room, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville. They will have a carry-in of finger foods for a Christmas Party, etc.

Ansonia BOE plans work session

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local School District will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:15 p.m. in the district library. The purpose of the meeting is for a general business work session.

DCP Friends will meet

GREENVILLE — The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center Assembly Room. Darke County residents are invited to attend and become a member. Remember, becoming a member of Darke County Parks has some great perks. Paid members can now receive one free bike rental per month (April-October) and one free boat rental each season (May-October). They remind you that trails at YOUR parks are open from sunrise to sunset. To find out more about becoming a member, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.

Coffee with the Commissioner

GREENVILLE — This month, Commissioner Stegall’s “Coffee with the Commissioner” meeting will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at the A&B Coffee Company, located at 4th and Broadway in Greenville. Commissioner Stegall will be there from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to answer questions and any concerns you may have. It is hoped you can drop in, have a great cup of coffee and meet Commissioner Stegall.