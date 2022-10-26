Aullwood announces November schedule

DAYTON — Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton, has several fun activities and events lined up for November.

General admission is $12/adults 13 to 64, $10 Seniors 65+ and Active Duty Military, $8/children 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free unless otherwise noted with an asterisk (*). Members of Friends of Aullwood, National Audubon Society and ANCA are admitted free. Please note that Aullwood walks are weather dependent and are cancelled if there is thunder, lightning or heavy rain. Access to Aullwood and Aullwood trails is at both the Center and Farm Tuesday – Sunday.

Aullwood Center programs begin at 1000 Aullwood Road. Aullwood Farm Programs begin at 9101 Frederick Pike. Call 937-890-7360 for information. Check their events calendar at www.aullwood.org.

In November, their winter resident birds begin to move in. Keep an eye out for dark-eyed juncos. These common sparrows come south from their summer home north of the Great Lakes delight us in the winters. Watch for Kinglets high in the tree tops as they head south to warmer zones. Learn about “The Troll That Hatched an Egg” by Thomas Dambo and meet their troll friends. Aullwood has a variety of pasture raised meats as well as farm fresh eggs for all of your cooking!. Their pork products include pork chops, smoked ham, and bacon. They also have chicken, duck and quail eggs for sale. You can find whole milk and chocolate milk from Fresh Start Dairy. It is always free admission to shop in the Nature Store. Make purchases with credit card, check or cash.

The Troll That Hatched an Egg Exhibit (Members and Non-Members)

Aullwood Audubon is proud to host “The Troll That Hatched an Egg”, an exhibit from the internationally renowned recycle artist Thomas Dambo. Bo, Bodil, Bibbi and their troll-sized bird nest have come to life at Aullwood and are ready for your visit. Learn more and plan your trip at https://aullwood.audubon.org/trolls now. Aullwood is open rain or shine. General admission tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. They recommend that you carefully plan your visit to allow for adequate time to explore our property and the Troll That Hatched an Egg exhibit. You can read more about Thomas Dambo at www.thomasdambo.com. (Farm and Center)

Adult Member Discovery Walks (Members Only)

Nov. 3, 10, 17– 8–9:30 a.m. Bring your binoculars and delight in a weekly walk along Aullwood’s trails spotting birds and exploring the seasonal changes taking place at Aullwood. These walks are for Aullwood and National Audubon Society members only. Binoculars are recommended. Please be ready and waiting on the main sidewalk of the Nature Center at least five minutes before the scheduled start of the walk. Adult Discovery Walks are a benefit for members and there is no cost to attend. (Center)

*Friends of Aullwood Preorder and Online Birdseed Sale – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Make your backyard birds happy with the perfect birdseed from the Friends of Aullwood Birdseed Sale. For over 25 years, they have been dedicated to providing clean, high quality seed for your birds. Order yours now to be picked up from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Aullwood Farm on November 5. Additional seed will also be available for purchase while supplies last!

*Chipmunk Adventures for Preschool Children (Members and Non-Members) – The Chipmunk Adventures classes are hiking into summertime explorations at Aullwood! Explore the farm, woods, creek, prairie, and meadow through hands-on and cognitive learning experiences created for our youngest learners. Stories, songs, artwork, and “chipmunk style” hikes on Aullwood’s trails will open up a new sense of wonder and excitement. Classes begin outside under the Farm Pavilion unless otherwise noted. Please dress for the weather. You can register for classes online. For more information call 937-890-7360. Chipmunk classes are for 2–5-year olds accompanied by an adult. Bev Holland will be the educator for this season. Classes meet on Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. on the dates below:

– Could You, Would You, Live in a Tree? – Nov. 9 & 16

– Some Animals Take Naps! – Dec. 7 & 14

Cost: Individual classes are $25/Members and $30/Non-members. Pre-registration online is required and class limit is 8 child-adult pairs for a total of 16 participants. (4 minimum) (Farm)

*Aullwood Candle Dipping – Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 12, 20, 26 and Dec. 4, 10, 17, 18 starting at 2:30 p.m. This fun hands-on activity is back for the holiday season. Choose to make a red and/or blue candle, they make a special gift for anyone. The glow of a dipped candle is the perfect way to “warm up” a cold winter night. You must preregister at aullwood.org. This program is limited to 30 participants per session; meet in the lobby of the Farm Discovery Center. Everyone must pay $3 for each 100 percent beeswax candle made. Admission is free for members of Aullwood, NAS with membership card; non-members may register and pay the general admission prices to participate. (Farm)

Big Tree Walk (Everyone) – Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. In 1993, trees were located and measured in public parks and places throughout Montgomery County that exceeded 100” in circumference at breast height. In 1995, after measuring over a thousand trees in the county they distributed the list. Come see which of Aullwood’s trees made the cut. (Farm)

Project Feeder Watch (Everyone) – You’re invited to join them for the 2022-2023 Project FeederWatch season. Project FeederWatch is a winter-long survey of birds seen at feeders, coordinated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada. Anyone interested in birds can participate and is invited to join them at the Marie S. Aull Education Center from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on the following Thursday and Friday dates for a relaxing morning of counting birds – Nov. 17 & 18, Dec. 1, 2, 15, and 16, Jan. 5, 6, 19, and 20, Feb. 2, 3, 16, and 17, March 2, 3, 16, 17, 30, and 31.

Aullwood’s FeederWatch is free and no preregistration is required.

Aullwood Holiday Art Fair (Everyone) – Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. will be Aullwood’s Holiday Art Fair! On this special Saturday, 20 artisan and craft vendors will fill the Nature Center auditorium and discovery rooms. Find ceramics, candles, basketry, wood working, jewelry, photography, hand-made soaps and lotions, garden décor, hand-carved birds and Santa’s and much more. Visit the Aullwood Nature Store and Gift Shop for unique, educational and fun gifts. Enjoy complimentary coffee and cookies. Admission is free. (Center)

Free Admission Day (Everyone) – Sunday, Nov. 27 – noon–5 p.m. – Enjoy free admission to Aullwood Nature Center and Farm and check out all the activities for their Museum Store Sunday at the Nature Store and Gift Shop. Explore the trails and visit all of our animal ambassadors! (Center and Farm)

Museum Store Sunday (Everyone) – Sunday, Nov, 27 – noon – 5 p.m. – Museum Store Sunday is celebrated at museums worldwide to recognize the importance of museum gift stores, art and natural history museums, nature centers, arboretums and botanical gardens. The Aullwood Nature Store and Gift Shop welcomes you to a unique shopping experience with proceeds benefiting Aullwood’s education mission.

