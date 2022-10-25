Commissioners discuss Judge Hein and Halloween

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss Judge Hein and Halloween. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved an expense request for Judge Jonathan Hein to attend the OCPIA Winter Conference in December. Transportation, lodging, meals, and registration comes out to an estimated total of $1,036.50.

Citizen Tim Gilbert questioned the expenses due to Judge Hein’s stepping down at the end of the year. Aultman advised the room, Judge Hein is attending the conference for a number of reasons.

“One it’s like a farewell victory lap, so you go over and you get kind of like a retirement. You get to see all your friends one last time,” Aultman said.

He said the second reason is Judge Hein is not retiring. He is “retiring from daily service on the bench, but Judge Hein is going to be a visiting judge for other counties.”

“Judges never really go away. They just go somewhere else, and he will probably have the new judge go too and show him around and give him some formal training,” Aultman said.

With the end of the year approaching, various conferences and events are being held to finalize lose ends. Commissioner Holmes advised not only are there government related events, but community events as well.

“We have some Halloween celebrations coming up,” Holmes said. “I want all the communities and little ones to be safe during this time while they are out trick-or-treating.”

Holmes advised of a particular event happening this Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 7:30 p.m. the Darke County Center for the Arts will be hosting their Annual Downtown Ghost Walk. Local storytellers will be stationed at various locations to share spooky stories as participants move around downtown Greenville. This “not-too-scary fun” will be open to anyone and tickets will be sold at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall.

The Darke County Center for the Arts will also be hosting a Cemetery Ghost Walk on Oct. 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Union Cemetery. For more information regarding the events, visit www.darkecountyarts.org/events-tickets.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

