Darke County HS XC teams and runners advance to regionals

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University hosted the OHSAA Southwest District Cross Country Championships on Oct. 22. All three divisions competed at the event.

For Greenville, the boys qualified as team with an eighth place finish in Division II. Trey Rammel placed 20th with a time of 17:28.8. The girls team did not qualify in Division I. Tessa Fine was very close to making it as an individual, but just missed the cut with her finish at 30th. She ran for a time of 20:40.9.

In Division III for the boys, Versailles just made the cut to qualify as a team. Marcus Briscoe placed 13th with a time of 17:25.6.

As individuals, Matthew Lee from Ansonia finished 11th with a time of 17:10.7. Owen Canan from Bradford finished 24th with a time of 17:43.7. Both will move on to the Regional Championships.

In Division III for the girls, Versailles qualified as a team with a fourth place finish. Meredith Barga finished eighth with a time of 20:26.3.

As individuals, Taylee Woodbury finished seventh with a time of 20:25.8. From Arcanum, Brooklyn Miras finished 17th with a time of 20:56.2. Both will compete in the Regional Championships. Arcanum’s Arianne Garrison was close to making the cut. She finished 32nd with a time of 21:46.5.

The Regional Championships will be held at Troy High School on Oct. 29. All three divisions will race the same day. The qualifications to make it to the State Championships differ for each division. For Division II and III boys, the top four teams and the top 16 individuals make it to state. For Division III girls, the top three teams and the top 12 individuals make it to state.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]