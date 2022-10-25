MVL and MAC conference volleyball teams announced

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Miami Valley League and the Midwest Athletic Conference announced their all conference teams for volleyball.

For Greenville in the MVL, freshman Kindyl Peltz made All-MVL Second Team. Sophomore Brooke Schmidt was named as a honorable mention.

For Versailles in the MAC, seniors Kirsten Bomholt and Brynn Briscoe were named to the All-MAC First Team. Junior Brooke Briscoe was named as a honorable mention. Bomholt was named 2022 MAC Player of the Year.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]