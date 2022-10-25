Greenville girls’ soccer ends season with loss to Tipp

By Drew Terhall

TIPP CITY — Greenville High School girls’ soccer team ended their season with a postseason loss to Tippecanoe High School, 8-0, in the Southwest Division II Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22.

Head Coach Dave Ernst said the team can learn a lot from this game that will help them moving forward to next season.

“There’s wins and there’s lessons. You can learn from a win, but you can learn even more from a loss. How do you build off of that? How do you correct what you did wrong?,” Ernst said. “Very few of us are perfect. If you’re a perfectionist, this is not the right sport for you.”

For the first 26 minutes, the Lady Wave gave the Lady Red Devils all they could handle. While they spent almost that whole time on defense, they did not let Tippecanoe score during that stretch.

Ernst said the team focused on getting eight players behind the ball and make life difficult for the Lady Red Devils. They did just that along with a spectacular display by goalie Rachel Wright. She didn’t let a lot get past her to start the game.

“Twenty-six minutes in, we played with a top 10 team in the state and played them well. If you could look over and see the face on the head coach over there, he was not a happy guy,” Ernst said.

Then Tippecanoe started to get rolling. In the last 14 minutes of the first half, they scored five goals to take a 5-0 lead into halftime.

The Lady Red Devils scored three more goals in the second half. They scored two more within the first three minutes of the second half.

Greenville just couldn’t get anything going offensively. The Lady Wave didn’t have enough chances to keep pace with Tippecanoe.

Senior captain Lilly Lowe said the team played a great last game together. They knew coming into the game it could be their last time together.

“It’s the last time we’re going to walk onto the pitch for a lot of us. We were all ready to give it our all and leave it out there on the field. I’m proud of everybody on the team, we did well,” Lowe said.

Greenville finishes the season 3-14-1, similar to their record last season. Ernst said while there is no moral victories, the team has improved. They could have had five or six wins this season.

For Lowe, this was her last game as a member of the Lady Wave soccer program. She hopes to have the opportunity to come back and help the program in any way she can.

“I’m excited to watch them grow. I hope to come back and be able to help throughout the years, the summer or whenever I can. I’m ready to watch them grow into the people they’re going to be. I’m excited for each and everyone of everybody’s new adventures,” Lowe said.

