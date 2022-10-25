Arcanum volleyball ends postseason run with loss

By Drew Terhall

BROOKVILLE — Arcanum High School volleyball has their playoff run ended by West Liberty-Salem on Oct. 22 at Brookville High School. They were swept by the Lady Tigers in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament.

Head Coach Jacie Holman said she is proud of the season her team had. With it being her first year as the head coach and having a younger team, they felt like they exceeded expectations.

“No one expected us to have the season that we did. As a team, we wanted to see a better record than we have. But, we feel extremely proud of the season we had,” Holman said.

The first two sets saw the Lady Trojans falling behind early to the Lady Tigers. Both times, Arcanum fell behind 9-4 and called a timeout to get things sorted out.

Arcanum couldn’t get any runs going. They struggled with serve receive at times and the Lady Tigers’ offense was overwhelming at times. Holman said the opposing offense was doing a great job of disguising what they were doing.

“They (West-Liberty Salem) do a good job of not showing what they’re going to do until the last minute. We just couldn’t figure things out,” Holman said.

The defense did all they could to keep the ball up, but they couldn’t string together enough touches to get quality attacks off.

The Lady Tigers took the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-11.

The third set saw Arcanum pick up their play. The Lady Trojans were tied with the Lady Tigers, 8-8. Eventually, Liberty-Salem took a lead and kept it. However, Arcanum stayed close with them.

They fought on offense and defense to give themselves a chance at a set win, but just couldn’t hold off the Lady Tigers. Liberty-Salem took the third set, 25-20, and will move on in the tournament.

Arcanum ends the 2022 season with an 11-13 record and a 7-4 conference record. They did have two players enter the record books. Junior Ashlyn Miller set the record for digs in a season with 389. Junior Katie Sharp set a record with 62 service aces. Emilie Fout also set a serving record with a 100 percent serving percentage, going 231-231 on her serves.

Holman said her seniors and their impact will be missed. But, they have some good players coming up that will fill those holes. Things are looking up for the Arcanum volleyball program.

