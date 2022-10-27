MAC announces all-conference football teams

By Drew Terhall
VERSAILLES — The Midwest Athletic Conference announced their all-conference football teams for the 2022 season. Teams like Marion Local and Coldwater had many players on the list. Here are the players who made the cut from Versailles:
All-MAC First Team:
Receiver/Split End: Michael Osborne (junior)
Interior Defensive Lineman: Jared Lyons (senior)
All-MAC Second Team:
Offensive End: Titus Gehret (senior)
Guard: Lucas Stammen (senior)
Tackle: Jared Lyons (senior)
Running Back: Joel Gehret (junior)
Safety: Michael Osborne (junior)
Honorable Mention:
Mitchell Bey, Andrew Clark, Brayden Henry, Payton Platfoot, Connor Stonebraker, Ethan Stover
