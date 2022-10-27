MAC announces all-conference football teams

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Midwest Athletic Conference announced their all-conference football teams for the 2022 season. Teams like Marion Local and Coldwater had many players on the list. Here are the players who made the cut from Versailles:

All-MAC First Team:

Receiver/Split End: Michael Osborne (junior)

Interior Defensive Lineman: Jared Lyons (senior)

All-MAC Second Team:

Offensive End: Titus Gehret (senior)

Guard: Lucas Stammen (senior)

Tackle: Jared Lyons (senior)

Running Back: Joel Gehret (junior)

Safety: Michael Osborne (junior)

Honorable Mention:

Mitchell Bey, Andrew Clark, Brayden Henry, Payton Platfoot, Connor Stonebraker, Ethan Stover

