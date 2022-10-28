Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Adoption Special $45

In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.

Wrangler is believed to be an approximate one-year-old intact male Shepherd mix. This charming dog has showed staff he knows how to sit, and Wrangler walks great on a leash. Wrangler seems to love everyone he has met so far! He also loves treats and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Wrangler did great for his nail trim and exam where he weighed in at 47.3 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are normally $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in and meet Wrangler and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.