Fall into Christmas has several new events

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.

New this year, will be the evening Fall into Christmas Horse & Motor Parade. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and all of the parade participants will be going around the horse track. All the spectators will be able to watch the parade safely from seats in the grandstands. All the horse units and vehicles will be decorated with festive Christmas lights. The parade will have a large selection of drum corps, color guard units, trucks, cars, golf carts, horse drawn carriages, wagons and individual riders. If you are interested in participating in the parade contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or email for an application at: [email protected]

They are honored to have Gaylen and Becky Blosser as the parade marshals for the Fall into Christmas Horse & Motor Parade. The Blossers have been married 52 years and have two children, Stacie Blosser Ward, of Greenville, and Greg Blosser, a pastor, serving in Naples, Fla. They have seven grandchildren and their first great-grandchild is on the way.

Becky is retired from Kroger while Gaylen is retired from the lumber business where the couple owned Greenville Lumber and Englewood Lumber.

Becky served as a longtime Sunday school teacher at Bible Fellowship Church where Gaylen served many years as a deacon. Gaylen is a sports enthusiast and has covered high school sports for nearly 20 years in Southwest Ohio.

Additionally, Gaylen serves as a Veterans Services Commissioner with the state of Ohio representing the VFW for Darke County and is currently the president of the Darke County Veterans Services Commission.

Gaylen served with 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 23rd Infantry Division while serving in Vietnam from 1969-1970 as a Combat Infantry Soldier. Gaylen’s awards include: Bronze Star / Combat Infantry Badge (CIB), Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Expert Badge with Rifle and M-60 Machine Gun, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He is a life Member of the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Gaylen currently serves on the Crime Stoppers Board and has a private pilot. He is a past Chamber of Commerce president, past Rotary president and past Retail Merchants Association President.

This family-friendly event will have fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. All the way from the North Pole, Santa Claus will be making a special appearance to visit the kids at the Darke County Fairgrounds from noon-5 p.m. inside the Ohio Center. Jungle Island Zoo will be bringing a petting zoo and pony rides from noon-6 p.m. Ro-Da-O-Farm from Arcanum will have horse-drawn wagon rides decorated for Christmas for the entire family to enjoy from noon-7 p.m. Shop from a large selection of over 150 local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops to find that perfect Christmas gift.

The craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and located just inside the coliseum, 4-H Building, Ohio Center and outside under tents.

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, you can go to the following: www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for “Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show” and “Darke County Dirt Drag Races”.

You can also contact Jason Blackburn for more information at 937-621-2166 or email at: [email protected]