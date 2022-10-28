Humility is the beginning of Wisdom

By Kathy Monnin

Humility is misunderstood, depending on where one looks for its meaning. The Merriam-Webster dictionary founded in 1831 defines humility as a modest or low view of one’s own importance, humbleness. However, the Book of Proverbs (which was copied into being in 700 BC) may have the intended, complete and unadulterated clarification of humility, if not just the oldest. There humility is described as an attitude of spiritual modesty that comes from understanding our place in the larger order of things.

When we empty ourselves, we realize we are not entitled to anything. For everywhere we look there is someone and something greater than ourselves. Self-emptying frees us from personal or selfish concerns. In this honesty we come face to face with humility, which is impartial knowledge of our strengths, weaknesses, desires, and needs.

Through humility we realize we don’t know everything, but we desire answers, therefore we go in search of knowledge. In the process we discover we really didn’t know as much as we thought we did and that the more we learn the more we know nothing, which perpetually humbles us. Or as Albert Einstein reasoned, “the more you know, the more humble you become.” And this is the beginning of wisdom.

Humility intensifies our thirst for truth, making us good stewards and lessening our desire to be better than another. Taking responsibility and accountability for self-improvement, and an obligation to be the good steward of everyone and everything around us without the need for recognition. We discover doing things for the sake of truth are more fulfilling than activities that merit us recognition or personal gain.

Humility makes us aware that nothing is owed to us, that everything has a price, that nothing lasts forever, and that no person is more important than another. Humility stops us from taking things for granted and makes us grateful. It also makes us aware that we don’t always have the answers, that we are not always right, that every situation is an opportunity to gain experience, that there are lessons in failure, and being proven wrong is not usually fatal, but a chance for new growth. Besides every person we meet knows something we don’t know!

When we are humble, we see the value of others and treat them the way they should be treated. The future of humanity depends on the value and the dignity we place upon human life. Our actions have repercussions in the future of the world. Humility helps us treat people in the same manner as we wish and deserve to be treated.

We all experience people who are narcissistic, arrogant, and egotistical throughout our lives. Allow them the opportunity to discover humility in their own time but pray for them and show them what humility looks like by your example.

“We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.” ~Rabindranath Tagore

“Humility is the solid foundation of all virtues.” ~Confucius

“A great man is always willing to be little.” ~Ralph Waldo Emerson

UPCOMING EVENTS

October is National Chiropractic Health and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as, National Protect Your Hearing, National Depression Education and Awareness, Down Syndrome Awareness, ADHA Awareness, American Pharmacists, and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary is holding their breakfast buffet. This is open to the public. Adults $8, children under 10 $4, and children under 3 eat free. Also, children dressed for Halloween under the age of ten, accompanied with a paid adult, will eat free.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m., Versailles will observe Halloween Trick or Treat

Monday, Oct. 31, 1–3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Halloween Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, November 1st, from 9:00 – 10:30 (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 4–8 p.m., Deep Fried Chicken at Creekside Drive N Go. Call ahead at (937) 526-4038. Dine in or carry out.

Thursday, Nov. 3, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Dinner will be served at the VHS Cafetorium. RSVP 937/526-4427 asap.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.–noon, the Versailles Food Pantry is holding a Food Drive at 166 E. Ward Street. Pull up to the blue door and pop your trunk. Members will remove the food for you.

Happy birthday wishes Martha Oliver (90), Sandy Gigandet, Jen Monnin Shields, Nancy Brewer, Rosie Subler, Tami Lewis, Lori Bergman, Stacy Poeppelman, Teresa Gross, Cindy Scott, Mike Kelch, Kathy Monnin, Carey Whittington, Amy Hoying, Brenda Henry, Rose Lucas, Marilyn Bensman, Jean Buxton, Jennifer Luthman, Robin Brown, Kathleen Bruns, Noreen Wendeln, Matt Monnin, Raquel Bulcher, Renee Dirksen, Marlene Schmitmeyer, Stephanie Sommer, DDS, Nick Schlater, Kathy Schulze, Judy Marshal, Angie Didier, and Cindy Schulze, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Kristi and Brian Schwieterman (8), Haley and Brian Francis (12), Mary and Matt Baker (20), Jenny and Phil Pleiman (22), Amy and Brian Wagner (27), Nicki and Eric Voisard (28), Jill and Tony Siegel (29), Janet and Don Pothast (30), Vicki and Steve Buschur (31), Mary Ann and Randy Grilliot (32), Sharon and Mike Kramer (33), Susan and Mark Voisard (39), Cheryl and Dane Ganger (40), Karen and Dale Luthman (43), Sharon and Jim Siders (45), Rose and Mike Stegall (46), Karen and Jim Raterman (47), Mary and Joe Larger (47), Donna and Tim Wagner (52), Jean and Jack Turpen (57), Katherine and Laverne Brunswick (62) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries this week.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Mary Broerman (60), Karen Wietholter (67), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness combat aggression with kindness. Don’t you wish there were a hand gesture for sorry, gratitude or thanksgiving, especially when someone is flipping us off from behind their steering wheel? I try to say a little prayer of gratitude for the both of us and if I’m in the wrong I shrug my shoulders and mouth the word sorry to them. But we can adopt a gesture that may grow into a universal hand sign for such road occasions.

One can say we’re sorry (regrets or apologize) through the American Sign Language by forming an “A” with our right hand (tucking the thumb) and rotating our hand on our chest using a couple of clockwise motions. Or we can use the “I love you” gesture by raising the pinky, index finger, and extended thumb.