UC Lions get update from Shoemaker

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Community Room in downtown Union City. The meal was served by Diana Dubeansky, and consisted of hamburger goulash, garlic bread, tossed salad, and peach cobbler.

The program for the meeting was presented by Steve Shoemaker, the City Manager of Union City, Ind. Shoemaker talked to the Lions about the collaboration between the Public Safety Directors from both Indiana and Ohio. The Public Safety Directors oversee the police and fire departments. Union City, Ind. recently appointed Eric Hiatt as their Public Safety Director. Hiatt has been involved in public service on both sides of the state line for many years and his new role is basically an administrative role. Shoemaker said that both sides have figured out that they need to work together to be more efficient and effective and that the move toward collaboration is progressing very fast. Shoemaker said, “We won’t have to duplicate each other if we work together more.” He emphasized that the focus of this collaboration is to “do what’s right for our citizens.” Shoemaker also talked about some new endeavors in Union City including Vision Corner, HomeTown Coffee, Roots Deli, the Union City Body Company Museum, and the Governor Grey Estates housing development just off North Plum Street. The Lions thanked Shoemaker for an interesting update. There are some fantastic things happening in Union City.

The Lions also discussed upcoming events. The Halloween Parade is on Saturday, Oct. 29, Lions Fall Pancake Day is on Nov. 5 and Lion’s Blood Draw is on Nov. 7.