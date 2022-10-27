Western Ohio dairy luncheon planned

NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. They will be covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals.

The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, at Speedway Lanes, 455 N Herman, St. New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker.

They would like to thank their sponsor Homan Inc. for the meal. RSVP by Nov. 14 for a headcount for food to the Auglaize County Extension office at (419) 910-6050 or email [email protected]