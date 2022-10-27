MV-MVCTC FFA has successful Fall Fair

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its 53rd annual Fall Fair on Oct. 6. There were 2,200 dinners sold to the community.

As the day began on Oct. 6, members were out cooking chicken. As the day continued, members prepared the rest of the meal. This consisted of cooking potatoes, cutting pie, and getting the drive thru lines prepared to serve the community. Once everything was done, they sent about 80 percent of their supply out to the drive through line. The other 20 percent went to the cafeteria for those who wanted to dine-in. The members did a great job making sure that there were always supplies ready at the drive thru line. All meals were prepared and served by the members.

Meanwhile, they had their exhibits set up in the shop for community members to check out what the FFA members have grown, baked, canned, or created. Their top exhibitors were Shelby Fennig with 182 points, Braden Wisner with 73 points, and Maia Wisner with 59 points. In addition to this, they had a scarecrow contest for teachers to participate in. The teachers and their students decorated their scarecrows. The winning scarecrow came from Mrs. Austerman’s art class. The art class made a scarecrow out of an old science class skeleton, they gave it a wig, and the class made a chicken that was going to soon be eaten by the skeleton.

They are grateful for another successful Fall Fair and the continued support from the community. They look forward to seeing everyone next year.

Submitted by Reporter Lilly Severance