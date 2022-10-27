EUM hosts holiday boutique

GREENVILLE — The EUM Church Women’s Ministry is excited to announce their annual Holiday Boutique on Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the EUM Worship Center, 1451 Sater St., Greenville (corner of Sater Street & Sebring-Warner Road).

Plan now to bring some friends and enjoy shopping in this fun, festive environment. You will find unique Christmas gifts and make connections with local business vendors. They will have handmade items, jewelry, baked goods, floral creations, kitchen gadgets, home decor and so much more!

Because they want to give back to the community, attendees and vendors are asked to bring an item for the Pregnancy Help Center such as diapers, formula, baby clothes, etc.

