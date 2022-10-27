Versailles FFA conducts Greenhand Conference

VERSAILLES — For the 26th consecutive year, the Versailles FFA held its annual State FFA Greenhand Conference. The Conference was held at the Versailles High School on Saturday, Oct. 8 for all of the Greenhands in the state of Ohio.

Greenhands are first year members in the FFA. This year we had 298 greenhands attend. The members came from all across Ohio. Schools that participated in the conference were Global Impact, A.B Graham Ohio Hi- Point Highschool and Middle School, Ansonia, Ayersville, Brookville, Fairlawn, Fayetteville-Perry, Franklin Monroe, Gibsonburg, Greenon, Greenville, LincolnView, Marysville, Miami East, Minster, MVCTC, National Trail, Oregan-Clay, Parkway, Paulding, Ross, Sidney, Spencerville, St. Henry, Talawanda Butler Tech, Tri-County North MVCTC, Valley View, Wellston, and Wilmington.

The theme of the conference was “First Down and Life to Go.” The goal of the conference was to make FFA members aware of opportunities within the FFA as well as develop their leadership skills, and to get new members excited about the FFA. The day started off with an official welcome and speech from Dan and Charity Schroer. They are keynote speakers who share their message of pain, choices, recovery, and redemption. Preceding the speech were various workshops on: Opportunities in the FFA, Teamwork, Goal Setting, Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE), and Communication.

The students then broke for lunch which was Papa John’s and Subway and door prizes were awarded.

To finish out the day the students participated in CDE roundtables presented by officers and other members to learn more about the different career development events within the FFA.

The CDE’s exposed in the round tables included: greenhand quiz, agriculture sales, public speaking, wildlife, agriculture industrial diagnostics, nursery landscape, parliamentary procedure, dairy foods, food science, poultry judging, dairy judging, and general livestock judging.Overall the day was a great success. Each greenhand participant left with a greenhand conference t-shirt designed by past Versailles FFA President Brent Stammen.

The conference was conducted by the Versailles FFA Officer Team, Versailles FFA Leadership

Committee, Versailles FFA Assistant Officers, Versailles FFA members, State FFA Officers, and Ohio National FFA Officer Candidate.

The Versailles FFA Officers that made the conference possible were: President Zoe Billenstein, Vice-President Camille George, Secretary Reagan Winner, Treasurer Levi Barga, Reporter Riley Kruckeberg, Sentinel Luke Kaiser, Student Advisor Colin Batten, Historian Andrew Wuebker, and Parliamentarian Andrew Lyons. The assistant officers who helped were: Assistant Vice President Maggie McGlinch, Assistant Secretary Hayley Smith, Assistant Treasurer Travis George, Assistant Sentinel Blake Schmitmeyer and Assistant Student Advisor Griffon Miller, Assistant Parliamentarian Eden Barga. Versailles FFA advisors are Dena Wuebker and Taylor Bergman

Other members who helped were Emily Delzeith, Paige Gehret, Molly White-Shappie, Cole Overholser, Brooke Bergman, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Emma Middendorf, Haley Mescher, Isaiah Hess, Jacob Schoeff, Ryan Schoeff, Hank Smith, and Kendall Smith.

The State FFA Officers that attended the conference were: National FFA candidate Branson Van Fleet, State President Aubrey Schwartz, Secretary Graham Carson, Treasurer Katie Oestreich, Reporter Aly Murphy, Sentinel Kennedy Short, Vice President at Large Benjamin Bitner, Vice President at Large Luke Jennings, Vice President at Large Dalton Mullins, Vice President at Large Landon Shelpman