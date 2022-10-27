Chapter hosts hunter safety program

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Safety Committee will be hosting a Hunter Safety Educational Program on Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Versailles High School Cafetorium, 280 Marker Road, Versailles, from 7-8:30 p.m. The program is open to any youth and parents that want to expand their knowledge and understanding of hunting safety. This is not a hunter safety course to receive a license.

The program will feature Darke County Game Warden Jeff Wenning who will address the rules and regulations regarding upcoming hunting seasons. James McClurg with Darke County Pheasants Forever will address hunter gun safety (no live ammunition or guns will be present). John Kaiser of Division of Wildlife will discuss how to keep your woods in proper condition and proper habitat to hunt in. Austin Barga, president of Darke County Pheasants Forever, will be present to talk about the programs offered through their organization. Door prizes will be awarded and light refreshments will be served. Free hunting-related promotional material will also be available. Doors19 (close to library entrance) and Door 7 (located by auditorium) will be open.

In an effort to increase awareness and promote proper hunting safety the Versailles FFA is sponsoring a Hunter Safety Poster Contest for third through eighth grade students. The winners will be announced and recognized on Nov. 17 at the Hunter Safety Education Program, with prizes being awarded for the top three posters. Posters must be done by the students and should demonstrate their individual knowledge of hunting. Poster boards should be a normal size of 22’’ x 28’’ and will be available in the information center near the elementary and middle school office. Students can also supply their own white poster board. Safety Poster Contest participates can hand drawn or use computer-generated pictures, as well as words. Students can use markers, colored pencils, crayons and computer generated text/pictures. Posters will be judged on creativity, ability to demonstrate proper hunter safety and overall neatness. Posters will be due Friday, Nov. 11 and collected during lunch on the stage and the winners will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 15.

If you have any questions, please see Mrs. Wuebker in D113 or email her at [email protected]