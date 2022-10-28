Acker to speak to BPW club

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club November meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 10 at Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery, 180 E. 3rd St., Greenville, with optional dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Individual Development (IDP) Committee with Leigh Fletcher, Chair and committee members, Kathy O’Dell, Jennifer Wilson, Tania Menger, and Melissa Fuerer.

Shelly Acker, BS, RRT, LMT, Certified BodyMind Method Coach, COPE Certified Optavia Coach, and Owner & Founder of Imagine Living Well will talk with members about learning to listen to the wisdom of our bodies and will talk about Transpirational Adventures on Chamele (her Motor Coach). Shelly says “For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to help people feel better and be well. I used to carry a first aid kit in my purse on the playground when I was in fifth grade.” Her desire to help people combined with the knowledge and experiences that she has shared with her grandmothers has taken her on a path of traditional and not so traditional explorations of healing.

The optional dinner will be provided by Beanz Bakery and will include eggs, sausage, fruit, fresh waffles, pancake poppers and coffee cake and starts at 6:30 p.m. for a cost of $15. The program starts at 7 p.m. Invite a friend and RSVP by noon on Monday, Nov. 7 via the clubs Google doc link which is found on the Club’s Facebook Page at Greenville BPW or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and toempower all women through advocacy, education, and information.