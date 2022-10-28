DCCA presents Americana quartet “Hey Mavis”

GREENVILLE — Traditional Americana quartet “Hey Mavis,” known for their performances blending modern elements with old-time traditions, will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series presentations, the show will feature banjoist/songwriter Laurie Michelle Caner, fiddler Eddie Caner, Bryan Thomas on bass, and drummer Anthony Taddeo weaving stories through their music. “This eclectic group has performed at jazz festivals, toured with Melissa Etheridge, appeared with symphony orchestras, been seen on PBS and heard over NPR,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Their show will appeal to almost everyone who likes good music,” he concluded.

Formed by Laurie Michelle Caner and Eddie Caner when the couple were artists-in-residence at Cuyahoga County National Park, “Hey Mavis” utilizes engaging vocals along with awe-inspiring musicianship to create a rich tapestry of music that captures the human condition. Enthusiastic endorsements by presenters often include praise not only for the group’s music, but also their contagious energy which “gets the crowd going,” according to one programming executive.

Spotlight Sponsor for this concert is Coppock-Hole Trust; the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the concert by “Hey Mavis” cost $25 for adults; student tickets are half price. To purchase your tickets, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by visiting DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, 1 pm – 3 pm, and by appointment. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show which starts at 8 p.m.