Morse Family to sing at First Assembly

GREENVILLE — The Morse Family Gospel Singers are returning to the First Assembly of God on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Jonathan and Heidi Morse have witnessed Lord’s hand move powerfully in their lives. Through difficult times God has been so faithful. Experiencing how HE has brought them through the storm allows them to identify with those who are hurting and are thirsting for the Lord’s touch in their lives. Through music, testimony, and the preaching of God‘s word they want to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a dying world.

Jonathan has traveled with Southern Gospel Quartets for years and is thrilled to be serving the Lord with his family. He is also the youth pastor of his church. Heidi is a homeschool mom and leads a youth praise, drama and singing group called Ablaze. When not raising the nine children she is also involved with leading the youth group and counseling those in need.

Seven of Jonathan and Heidi’s nine children take part in the ministry as well. Carlie sings and plays her guitar and ukulele. Hope and Holly are working on the violin and mandolin and Gabriel has been joining in on the harmonica. Gideon isn‘t afraid to get on the microphone, Jonah joins the family on stage and Jude is singing along, too.

Also joining in at concerts is Jonathan‘s dad Bill. Bill has been playing the piano since he was five years old and is known by many in the area for his beautiful music. He plays along with the family while they sing in addition to piano solos.

The Morse Family desires to see the lost saved and to see their lives changed through the message of Jesus. The public is invited to come and listen to this talented family’s gospel music. The First Assembly of God Church is located at 7219 State Route 118, Greenville.