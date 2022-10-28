Halloween parade resurrected in downtown Greenville

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, Oct. 27, downtown Greenville hosted hundreds of little “ghouls” and boys during its annual Beggars’ Night. After the cancellation of festivities in 2021 due to the threat of severe weather, The Daily Advocate/Early Bird, Main Street Greenville, and various downtown businesses were pleased to “resurrect” this beloved Halloween event in the community.

Those who were dressed up and ready to compete for cash prizes joined in the eerie Halloween parade, a tradition begun by the Greenville Lions Club more than 40 years ago, with The Daily Advocate/Early Bird continuing the thrills since 2015.

Spooks and spectres gathered next to the old Wayne Cinema and haunted spectators while traveling north along Broadway, finishing at the circle. Judges awarded $30 to first-place, $20 to second-place, and $10 to third-place winners in the following costume categories: Tiny Tots (up to age 6); Masked Boys and Girls (ages 6-10); Masked Boys and Girls (ages 11-16); Adults; and Groups.

Following the costume contest, “beggars” were invited to trick-or-treat at local businesses in downtown Greenville. This safer Halloween alternative has been organized as a way for downtown businesses to show their appreciation to the community for shopping locally.

If your little goblins were unable to participate in Beggars’ Night, have no fear as traditional trick-or-treating will be held in the City of Greenville from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. For those who wish to pass out treats, please turn on a porch light to indicate your residence will welcome would-be tricksters during that time.

To watch a video of the parade and see the prize winners, go to DailyAdvocate.com, on your computer, scroll down and find Read the Early Bird on the right hand side of the screen. On your phone scroll down to find Read the Early Bird. On your computer, you will see and click on Editions on the right hand side of the screen. On your phone, click on the three dots at the bottom of your screen to find Editions. Click on Oct. 30 and then click on the red arrow on the picture for this story on your screen.

