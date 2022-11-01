4-H club appreciates parents

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their October meeting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at McBo’s Bowling Alley.

The meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Lydia Ward and the 4-H Pledge was led by Claire Ward. The roll call was taken with 30 members and six guests present at the meeting.

The parent appreciation meeting was held this month. During the meeting, members and their families were able to bowl and eat pizza. This month there were two members with demonstrations. Elizabeth Delzeith taught the Busy Beavers how to do twist braids, and Nathan Timmerman showed everyone how to check if a chicken egg is fertile.

The next meeting will be held at the Vets Club on Sunday, Nov. 12, 6 pm.