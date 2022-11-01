Four Darke County runners advance to CC State Championships

TROY — The OHSAA Southwest Regional XC Championships took place at Troy High School on Oct. 29. Runners from Division I-III competed for a spot in the State Championships.

Division III started off with the boys taking the course. Versailles was the only whole team to compete from Darke County. They finished eighth as a team. Marcus Briscoe finished 22nd, the highest amongst the Tigers, with a time of 17:20.3. It would not be enough to qualify as the top 16 advanced.

There was one runner who advanced to state. Ansonia’s Matthew Lee placed 10th with a school record time of 16:54.3. He broke his own to move on to state.

“It feels amazing. This is the first time, I think, any boy from our school has ever done something like that. It’s amazing to be the first one,” Lee said.

The Division III girls then took the course. Versailles competed as a team again and placed sixth. With the top three teams and top 12 individuals moving on to state, Meredith Barga will represent Versailles at state individually. She finished fifth with a time of 19:41.2.

“It feels pretty great, considering I didn’t go last year. I’m pretty excited but sad that I can’t go with my team,” Barga said.

Finishing close behind her at eighth was Arcanum’s Brooklyn Miras. She ran for a time of 20:03.8 and will compete in the State Championships.

“It feels great. I’m glad all the hard work paid off,” Miras said.

Just making the cut at 12th, Mississinawa Valley runner Taylee Woodbury will run at state. She finished with a time of 20:15.6. It was a new season personal best for Woodbury, who is ready to compete at state.

“It feels great,” Woodbury said.

Greenville boys’ team competed at the Division II level. They finished 14th as a team. The highest finishing Green Wave runner was Trey Rammel at 54th with a time of 18:16.1. Greenville did not qualify as a team or have a runner qualify individually.

The State Championships will be held at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park on Nov. 5. The Division III races start with the boys at 11 a.m. and then the girls at 11:45 a.m. All the Darke County participants will be racing during those times.

