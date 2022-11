All of the spooky and many of the fall decorations are coming down and it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday season that is known for bringing cheer. With the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade a little more than two weeks away, city workers are getting a jump start on the holiday decorations. The bucket truck is out and workers are beginning to string the lights. The City of Greenville has previously received statewide recognition for the downtown district’s light display.