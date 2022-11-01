Revolutionary War Patriots remembered

DAYTON — The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), which includes all of Darke County, held a dedication ceremony for a plaque honoring 158 Revolutionary War Patriots who lived, died, and are buried in Montgomery County. The plaque, mounted on granite, was permanently installed in the Soldier Section of Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton. Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place of 20 of the named Patriots on the plaque.

Master of Ceremony duties were handled by Steve Kaplan, president of the Richard Montgomery SAR Chapter. The featured address on the history of the plaque was given by SAR Project Chairman Robert Neff. Another highlight was SAR trumpeter Allan Howey who played “Assembly,” a revolutionary tune called “Chester,” and “Taps.” The chapter color guard added some pageantry and the chapter chaplain led prayers.

The unveiling of the plaque was performed by Robert Neff and community members who aided the project by donating time, materials, and funds. These individuals included Matthew Morrison, owner of Morrison Monuments, William DeFries, President of American Veterans Heritage Center, Thomas Weller of Weller Charities, and Angie Hoschouer of Woodland Cemetery. “This unveiling was possible because of a nice collaboration of several community minded individuals,” said Neff adding, ”Everyone wanted to honor these Revolutionary War veterans.”

The local SAR Chapter originally made and donated the plaque to the City of Dayton in 1941 where it hung in the main hallway of the old Dayton Courthouse. During renovations in 2003, the plaque was placed in storage and largely forgotten. It was rediscovered in 2019 and offered back to the SAR chapter. Restorations were completed and a search for a new public home began. Several locations were considered and eventually Woodland Cemetery was selected. “It is great to get this plaque back out where the public can view it. We are thrilled to have this new permanent location. The SAR’s goals are historical, educational, and patriotic in nature. This dedication encompasses all three,” said Kaplan.

The Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society of the SAR, whose members have proven their ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America. The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the SAR meet at 7:00pm on the first Wednesday of the month (except for a summer break of July and August) at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Avenue, Dayton. Interested parties in membership, potential programs, and guests should call (937) 335-7345 or email [email protected] for more information. You can also check out the Richard Montgomery website and Facebook page.