UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club held the 2022 edition of uts annual Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Union City at Artisan Park.

The weather was spectacular and approximately 150 Halloweeners, both young and old, participated in this great event.

All contestants were awarded candy and money prizes ranging from $1 to $5. There were many smiles and all who participated had a good time.