Local Briefs

Arcanum BOE meets

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

Neave Twp. Trustees meet

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees next regular meetings will be on Monday, November 28 and Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

The Neave Township Trustees year end meeting will be on Dec. 19 and request that year end 2022 transactions such as bills and any other business be conducted at that time.

The Public is invited to the Neave Township meetings. Trustees Walter Wiant, Keith Godown and Ty House and Fiscal Officer Diane Delaplane may be contacted for further information.

Board of Elections to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6 a.m., for an Election Day meeting and at 9 a.m. for the November regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

GCS plans meetings

GREENVILLE — The Business Advisory Committee for the Greenville City School District will meet in special session on Nov. 3, 11:30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Room, at St. Clair Memorial Hall. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the Committee.

The Greenville City School District will hold its regular meeting on Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Room, St. Clair Memorial Hall, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board.

Finance committee meets

GREENVILLE — The Finance Committee with Chairman Schmidt, Vice Chairman Whitaker, and Member Rogers will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, Greenville, Ohio. The Committee will discuss the donation of Community Funds to United Way.

