OSU Alumni Club hosts Tailgate Blood Drive

GREENVILLE — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 31 through Dec. 31 will receive the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

A sure sign of the “Tailgate Blood Drive” rebounding from the pandemic will be the return of “OSU Buckeyeman” Larry Lokai. He is a Buckeye superfan, recognized by college football fans nationwide for his trademark red face paint, wild scarlet-and-gray wig, and massive mane of Buckeye necklaces.

Larry has served as a special guest of the Tailgate Blood Drive for years, sometimes accompanied by “Tress” look-alike Dennis Singleton. Larry followed safety guidelines and was cautious about personal appearances during the pandemic. It will be his first visit to the Tailgate Blood Drive since 2019. “It’s good to be back and I will bring my charming personality!” said Larry.

The Tailgate Blood Drive will also feature tailgate-inspired refreshments, including traditional chocolate and peanut butter “Buckeyes” treats.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.