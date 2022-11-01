November filled with blessings

Hello November – a month that reminds us that we have so much to be grateful for; there’s a fire in the sky as the end of autumn comes. November is a reminder that until the end of everything, we are still receiving blessings. Often times called the best holiday month, it holds not only Thanksgiving and Veteran’s Day, but two Christian holidays All Saints Day and All Souls’ Day that are filled with remembrances and love. The month ends with the start of Advent, the beginning of the countdown to Christmas. May you have a wonderful month and enjoy the season.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has two events planned for November. You’ll want to check them out.

The AWTHS invites the community to join them on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. for “in love & fidelity – George Sprecher Civil War Letters.” Through Sprecher’s letters Fred Troutwine will share the experiences of a soldier as George Sprecher tells it. George Sprecher was an Arcanum Post Master, Merchant, Father, and Civil War Veteran. He served in the Civil War from 1861 until 1864 – Ohio 34th Regt. OVI Co. K. His great-great grandson published a book using letters George sent home to his wife, Sarah Ann Renshaw Sprecher. AWTHS received the book “in love and fidelity, George Sprecher Civil War Letters” from Larry F. Carter, great- great grandson of George Sprecher. Mr. Sprecher, an Arcanum resident, wrote to his wife, Sarah Ann Renshaw Sprecher, during his time in the military writing nearly every other day. The book contains transcribed copies of these letters and other documents.

George was mustered into the Ohio 34th Regiment Volunteer Infantry, Company K in November of 1861 at the age of 53. The army was looking for volunteers for the medical corp. He volunteered for that because it paid 25 cents more than the regular foot soldier. The book contains transcribed copies of the letters he wrote to his wife giving her instructions on running their mercantile store as well as the post office both located in Arcanum. Mr. Sprecher wrote about his camp life, including many individuals from Arcanum and Greenville. He talks of some battles his unit fought in. George mustered out October 1864. It is interesting to learn the Arcanum family names of the men serving with Sprecher. George lists names of those he knew of who were wounded or killed in 34th Regt. OVI Companies C, D, E, F, G July 1864, also Companies A, B, C, D, F, and G in a battle near Winchester, VA, Sept. 19, 1864.

Sarah Sprecher was a strong woman, enabling her to carry on the responsibilities of running the business and post office as well as raising their family for 3 years by herself. In a letter to George, she tells of a fight she had to break up between two women in their store. A map sent with the book indicates George owned property on what is now the downtown parking lot and also near the Rose Post, both on George Street. The book is available for research in the AWTHS library. It is also available at the Arcanum Public Library.

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It’s that time of year – The AWTHS Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Planned again this year is the 50-50 Raffle as well as Door Prizes and Saturday Free “Stuff” outside on the stage. Shoppers can look forward to the baked goods again this year, because of the generous donations by friends of the historical society the “like new” items are priced very low. There are a lot of sleds and sleighs of all sizes this year, decorated and ready to add cheer to any spot. Of course, there will also be Santas, Angels, and Snowmen, along with Christmas dishes, trees, wreaths, Christmas lights and so much. This is the main fundraiser for the historical society. There will also be special music by Mike Wells on Friday evening to enjoy. See you at AWTHS.

In addition to the regularly recognized federal holidays, this month you can also observe a lesserknown holiday every day in November; in fact, most days have three or more per day. You can also spread awareness through holidays like National Cancer Awareness Day and National Family Literacy Day. Or you can even try something new by taking part in Peanut Butter Fudge Day or Mickey Mouse Day. If you are curious, you can celebrate nearly every day of the month with some kind of holiday; check out all of the Good Housekeeping.com. And of course, there is my least favorite coming on Nov. 6 – Daylight Savings Day. May your month be filled with

blessings!