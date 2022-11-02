BMI Event Center hosts WAR and Sedonas

VERSAILLES — WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for over 4 decades before millions across the globe.

The long list of hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and many more. The phenomenal group has been honored twice by its hometown of Los Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with its powerful music and has been honored by President Obama as “All Day Music” was placed on his official playlist of the Summer.

More recently, LA Weekly declared the band WAR in the top 10 concerts of 2018. With 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits, 7 top 10 ten hits, over 50 million records sold to date, and countless samples and nods by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flo-Rida, Tupac, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn, and countless others, WAR has not only sealed their status as a household name, but has also proven that their music and message continues to be as relevant as ever today as they have always been.

The Sedonas music revolves around a mixture of various Rock and Americana roots. The group has joined many different bills throughout the United States, including opening for Kansas, Blues Traveler, Diamond Rio, Living Colour, Tab Benoit, Blue Öyster Cult, Shenandoah, The Marshall Tucker Band, Rick Springfield, and many others.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $25. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E Main Street in Versailles. Hours are M-F 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-2pm. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show.