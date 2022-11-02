Dr. Adkins graduates from FAME

GREENVILLE — Join Family Health in congratulating Dr. Sherry Adkins on her recent graduation for the Fellowship in Academic Medicine (FAME) at NEOMED.

FAME is a longitudinal professional development program for health professions educators and administrative leaders who have interest in fostering academic excellence, innovation and scholarly productivity in health professions education. The program provides programming to improve fellows’ skills as educators and stimulate and support the creation and implementation of innovative approaches to curriculum design, student learning and assessment, curriculum evaluation and outcome research.

Dr. Adkins completed a final curriculum and research project on medical error, developing a curriculum to expose residents to the topic, facilitate sharing of personal stories from mentors, and explore related professional values, as well as practice related skills.

The knowledge and skills that Dr. Adkins has gained through the program will allow Family Health to grow and develop in the Residency program that is planned to start in July of 2023.

Again, thank you Dr. Adkins for your hard work and dedication to Family Health.