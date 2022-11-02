DCCT announces auditions for “The Bakers Dozen”

GREENVILLE — Darke County Civic Theater will be holding auditions for its 2023 Family Production of “The Bakers Dozen.” This production has been written by Darke County Civic Theater President and Director of the production, Christopher Chapa. Mariah Edwards will serve as the production’s assistant director.

DCCT is seeking actors and actresses who are above eight years of age and who are ready to perform.

Auditions will take place at Final Bow Performing Arts Center, 116 E. Third St., Greenville, on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Visit the DCCT website for more information and to sign up to audition: www.darkecountycivictheater.org. Actors MUST complete the online audition form and sign up for an audition time prior to auditions.

Show Description: Thomas and Lisa navigate everyday life as they raise their thirteen children. That’s right – thirteen children, that’s not a typo! Meet “The Bakers” – a fun loving family from Ohio. Take a peek inside the Bakers’s lives as they navigate things like college admission, bullies, sibling rivalries, who gets to pick this year’s family trip destination and even teenage romance. Things take a fun turn when there is a neighborhood family competition announced and the Bakers decide to face off against their neighborhood rivals, the Johnstons. Watch as the Bakers hilariously prepare for the face off, while also facing daily family interruptions of their own.

Email DCCT at [email protected] with questions. DCCT is a nonprofit 501c3 organization.