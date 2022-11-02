Multi-vehicle crash at Kruckeberg and U.S. 127

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 2, at approximately 2 p.m., Darke County deputies’ along with Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Kruckeburg Road, near Greenville, in reference to a multiple vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed an orange Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 and started to make a U-Turn in the designated portion of the roadway. As the Mustang was completing the U-Turn, the Mustang pulled into the path of a 2017 Peterbilt semi that was traveling south bound on U.S. Route 127 and was being driven by Robert Klingshirn, 58, of Fort Recovery. Klingshrin swerved to avoid the Mustang and struck a 2013 Buick that was also traveling south bound that was being driven by Tracy Canada, 47, of Greenville. Canada’s vehicle lost control of the vehicle and traveled over a concrete median and struck a 2013 Honda driven by Laura Luginbuhl, 42, of Gettysburg.

A passenger of Canada’ s vehicle, Phillip Weiss was transported to Wayne Health Care. Weiss’s injuries are unknown at the time of this new release. This accident is still under investigation.