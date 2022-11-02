CareFlight called to motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE – On Nov. 1, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Darke County deputies, along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to State Route 121 and Oliver Road, in reference to a single vehicle accident, involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lee Everhart, 54, of Palestine, was operating a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on State Route 121 at Oliver Road. Everhart failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle. Everhart traveled off the north side of State Route 121 and was ejected from the motorcycle. Everhart was treated by Gettysburg Rescue and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Everhart was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Everhart is listed in stable condition at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.