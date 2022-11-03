GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Music Department is excited to present their production of “A Night Out with the Wavaires and Jazz Scene” at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

The show will open with “Eye of the Tiger” and “Sweet Dreams” by the Wavaires. The show will also include the following selections by the Wavaires – “Jolene”, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”, “Sucker”, “Love Runs Out”, “Livin’ on a Prayer”, and “Songs from Stranger Things”. The following selections will be performed by the Jazz Scene – “Crazy Train”, “Alley Cat Struttin’”, and “Lean on Me”. The Wavaires will also do the “Armed Forces Salute” to honor active military personnel and veterans.

The performance will conclude by helping you ring in the Holiday season. The Jazz Scene will perform “These Toys Swing”, and “Hark, Those Herald Angels Rock”. Jazz Scene will then be joined by the Wavaires to close out the show with “Underneath the Tree”.

Tickets for the performance on Nov. 11 are available online by visiting ghsvocalmusicboosters.seatyourself.biz. Adult tickets are $6 in advance and student tickets are $4 in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door for purchase, at the cost of $8. Please purchase tickets online prior to the event to guarantee a better seat selection, lower admission cost, and a shorter box office line the night of the show.

The Wavaires are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied/assisted by Christopher Andres, and choreography by Brooke (Jendrusik) Williams. The Jazz Scene is directed by JR Price.