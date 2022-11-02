Volleyball playoff honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The District Nine Volleyball All-District Teams were announced. The honors are a reflection of how the players played during the sectional and district portion of the volleyball playoffs.

In Division I, freshman Kindyl Peltz from Greenville was named to the First Team.

In Division III, seniors Kirsten Bomholt and Brynn Briscoe from Versailles were named to the First Team. From Tri-Village, senior Morgan Hunt was also named to the First Team.

In the same division, Arcanum senior Mollie Erickson was named to the Second Team. Tri-Village senior Shelby Mitkenbaugh was also named to the Second Team.

Tri-Village senior Nevaeh Reigelsperger and Arcanum junior Haley Smith were named honorable mentions.

Bomholt was named Player of the Year for Division III. Versailles’ Head Coach Liz McNeilan was named Coach of they Year. Bomholt and Briscoe were selected for the Senior All-Star Match.

In Division IV, senior Sadie Bowser from Franklin Monroe was named to the Second Team. Mississinawa Valley senior Jocelyn Hoggatt was also named to the Second Team.

Ansonia junior Madyson Buckingham along with Franklin Monroe senior Rebecca Gilmore and sophomore Addie Bauman were named as honorable mentions.

