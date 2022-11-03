BPW Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 3

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is planning their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Club would like to invite you to join them Dec. 3, 9 a.m., at the Greenville VFW Hall, 219 N. Ohio St. The menu will consist of sausage, yogurt, donut holes and a beverage and will be cooked and served with the assistance of Greenville High School Supply Chain Management. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the breakfast.

Proceeds from the breakfast go toward the scholarship fund. Last year the club awarded eight $1,000 scholarships and this year will provide seven $1000 scholarships to 2023 graduating Darke County Young Women. The amount of scholarships is determined by funds raised at this event, their annual October Guest night and a chicken BBQ dinner held in June.

There will be limited reservations, taken on a first come, first served basis. Reservations must be made by Nov. 21. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for this event will be $5 for each person attending.

Reservations, along with payment, should be sent to Greenville BPW, c/o Susan Fowble, 111 Terrace Creek Dr, Greenville, OH 45331. RESERVATIONS MUST INCLUDE a list of the first and last name, age, and indicate whether a boy or girl of each child who will be attending, along with the first and last name of each other person attending. Registration forms are available at the Greenville, New Madison, Arcanum, and Versailles Libraries, or on their Facebook page at Greenville BPW. If you have questions concerning this event, call 937-423-2387. Please plan to join them for this fun morning. There will be presents for each child and lots of fun.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.