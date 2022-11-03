Rosary Altar Society plans Holiday Bazaar

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Rosary Altar Society is having its 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 12 and 13. Times are Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. at St. Mary’s School Basement, 238 W Third St., Greenville.

Their large raffle prizes are $400, Chenille Christmas wall hanging, Winner Meats basket, a yard Nativity scene, and Gift Certificate Tree. You can mark each ticket for the item you would like to win. Tickets are $1 or 6 for $5. Tickets will be available until the drawing on Nov. 15. You need not be present to win. For raffle tickets, contact any Rosary Altar Society member.

They will have handmade craft items, baked goods including cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes, jelly, candy, cookies, breads, etc., and a potpourri raffle. There will also be a religious goods table.

For information on raffle prizes, go to St. Mary’s website https://www.stmarysgreenville.org/Rosary-Altar-So