Judge Monnin releases statistics

GREENVILLE — Darke CountyJudge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for October 2022.

There were 248 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in October 2022.

The cases are broken down as follows: 46 criminal, 12 OMVIs, 120 other traffic and 70 civil cases. There were 258 cases terminated/disposed of in October 2022.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.